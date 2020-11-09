Cuban President congratulates new Bolivian head of state

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated today the new Bolivian leader, Luis Arce, after his swearing-in ceremony.

Through his Twitter account, the president quoted Arce when he said ‘I raise my eyes and see that a better Bolivia is possible’.

The Cuban head of state had already congratulated the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) after its victory in the last month’s elections.

Congratulations to #MAS, which has recovered at the polls the power that was usurped by the oligarchy, with the complicity of the #OAS and the imperial leadership. #Cuba shares joy for the triumph of #LuisArce. The Bolivarian ideal is reborn’, wrote the president at that time.

Recently, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also congratulated President-elect Luis Arce.

‘Not being able to attend for reasons beyond our control, we send our solidarity to the brotherly Bolivian people and support to the government elected by popular will,’ Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

This Sunday, Luis Arce was inaugurated as president of Bolivia in a solemn session at the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, after last October 18’s electoral victory of MAS, while David Coquehuanca was previously sworn in as vice president.

Taken from Prensa Latina