Cuba reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported Monday that at yesterday’s closing, 52 new cases of Covid-19 were detected after the test of 8,927 samples by all the country’s molecular biology laboratories.

As of 12 midnight, 3181 patients remained admitted for clinical, epidemiological surveillance. Of them, 496 were positive patients.

Cuba recently surpassed the 900 thousand mark of PCR tests since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, Cuba has a cumulative of 7.349 cases.

The 52 diagnosed cases are Cuban. Pinar del Rio province again reported the most cases with 37.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba