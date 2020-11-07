Iran’s Foreign Minister exchanges with Cuban healthcare professionals

Photo: Prensa Latina

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met here on Friday with directors of the Ministry of Public Health and professionals from BioCubafarma.

On Twitter, this biotechnology group on the country described the meeting as fruitful.

As part of a photo that accompanies the tweet, there is a screen with information about the Cuban vaccine candidate Soberana 02, included by the World Health Organization on the official site of projects in clinical trials against COVID-19.

The FM arrived on Thursday in Cuba as part of a tour of Latin America that previously took him to Venezuela and is expected to end in Bolivia.

According to official website of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, Javad Zarif will meet on Friday with Cuban authorities.

Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran reestablished diplomatic relations on August 8, 1979, and the island became one of the first countries to recognize the new Republic that was born after the triumph of the revolution.

Taken from Prensa Latina