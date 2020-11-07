Cuban authorities oversee measures to face tropical depression Eta

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, called for not wasting the least bit of time and protecting the population in the first instance from the approach of the tropical depression Eta to Cuba.

Cuba’s top authorities assessed on Friday the threats deriving from Eta, and the preparedness required to deal with the weather phenomenon.

The Cuban president indicated to the highest provincial authorities by video conference to closely observe people’s evacuation, especially in the flood areas, mapped and foreseen in the disaster reduction plans.

In particular, Díaz-Canel referred to those downstream towns from the dams due to the danger of the heavy rains caused by Eta.

He also commented on protecting animals, crops, houses, and facilities that the wind could damage.

He said it is necessary to anticipate how the resources for recovery are distributed in each province.

This process has to be decentralized, he said, in case communication between the territories is cut off by the floods and then there is no way to move equipment and forces from one side to the other.

The most significant impact is expected to occur in the special municipality of Isle of Youth and in the provinces of Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara Sancti Spíritus, and Ciego de Avila. The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, warned that «the eastern and western provinces should also be on the alert.»

He reiterated that the main goal is to save human lives and protecting poultry, pigs, and cattle farms. The Prime Minister said that the Government would continue to follow up on the weather situation promptly.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Prensa Latina