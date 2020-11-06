Cuba reports 44 new cases with COVID-19

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported on Friday 44 new cases with Covid-19 after studying 8176 samples in the molecular biology laboratories over the last 24 hours. One fatality was reported.

Since last March, the country accumulates 7 228 patients infected with the new coronavirus and 130 deaths by this disease.

The day before, 3,736 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 1,063 were suspects, 2,119 were under observation, and 554 were confirmed patients.

Of the diagnosed cases, 33 are Cubans and 11 foreigners. Of these, 25 were contacts of confirmed cases, 17 with a source of infection abroad, and two did not have a source of infection established.

Twenty-three of the 44r cases were from the province of Pinar del Rio, the current hotspot of the disease on the island.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Prensa Latina