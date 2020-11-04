Cuba denounces unprecedented US hostility

Photo: Prensa Latina

The US government applies a policy of unprecedented hostility to Cuba, the website of the Cubaminrex Foreign Ministry affirmed on Tuesday.

The source records the report that Cuba will present to the UN General Assembly in May, which denounces the damage caused by the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against the country.

The press release accounts for the numerous regulations and provisions issued by Washington, which even reissue punishments against countries at war.

In addition, it emphasizes that between April 2019 and March 2020, the persecution of financial and commercial transactions in Cuba grew, with a view to creating deprivation for the population.

There was also a ban on flights from the United States to all Cuban provinces with the exception of the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, also with restrictions.

The report, released in October by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, denounces the persecution and intimidation of companies that send fuel supplies to Cuba.

