Cuba boosts exportable items despite COVID-19

Photo: Prensa Latina

Despite the global crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba (CCC) maintained the promotion of exportable items from the country, assured on Tuesday a director of the entity.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the director of International Relations of the CCC, Celia Labora, explained that from March up to date, over 40 videoconferences have been held with cameras and promotional institutions from approximately 17 countries.

This allows Cuba’s business and export opportunities to be transferred to those institutions, which in turn multiply them by sharing them with entrepreneurs from those countries, she noted.

It also implied that the Covid-19 pandemic came amid a structural crisis in the world economy, right on the brink of a trade war driven by the US, which not only attacked China’s and Russia’s markets but even its own allies.

A scenario aggravated for Cuba by the fierce US blockade against the country, she added.

In the face of that situation, the CCC looked for alternatives, she said, trade missions and fairs abroad in which Cuban companies participated changed, and they were developed through videoconferences with chambers and other counterpart international institutions.

Taken from Prensa Latina