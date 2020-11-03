Cuban President evaluates progress in housing program

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel checked on Monday the national housing program’s progress, one of the priorities of the local development strategy in the country.

In an exchange with governors, mayors, and other executives, the President evaluated the actions carried out until last September to implement the sector’s national policy.

According to the official website of the Presidency, Diaz-Canel listed the priorities of this program, recalled its impact on the quality of life of the people, and advocated for the creation of more local centers of production of construction materials.

The head of state also urged for the proper balancing of available resources and the creation of all conditions to ensure next year’s housing construction plan.

During the meeting, the Director-General of Housing, Vivian Rodriguez, reported that the program is 90 percent completed.

Participants in the meeting also analyzed pending projects and those that present more significant organizational difficulties.

According to information disclosed at the meeting, 67 percent of infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Laura had already been solved.

The Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, reiterated the need to focus on what more can be done to unleash the local potential and materialize the municipalities’ autonomy.

Currently, the country is concentrating its efforts on advancing in the three constructive modalities contemplated in the national housing program: the state plan, construction by the actions of the interested parties, and subsidized construction.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba