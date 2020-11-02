Cuban foreign minister criticizes US handling of Covid-19

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized on Monday how the US has handled Covid-19 during the campaign with a view to the November 3 elections.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that at least 30,000 new cases and 700 deaths from coronavirus are the result of the latest campaign events by President Donald Trump.

‘Despite the records of the disease, the Government seems willing to ignore risks and despise lives in order to guarantee the possible re-election,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy said.

Trump said on Saturday during a public event in Pennsylvania that Covid-19 is disappearing, just one day after a record of daily cases was reported in the country.

This is not the first time the president says these statements during the election contest, while he praises his administration’s response to the health crisis.

During an interview released this weekend by The Washington Post, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, was concerned about attitudes and statements made by Trump, among them the comment that the virus is disappearing amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Taken from Prensa Latina