Cuba will be better, a specialist forecasts on socioeconomic strategy

Cuba will have a higher economic performance and a better standard of living with the application of the 2030 social and economic strategy in the face of Covid-19, analyst Esteban Morales affirmed today.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, Esteban Morales said there is consensus in Cuba on such a path, which ‘will make us better,’ even whether the economic, commercial and financial US blockade continues.

He also said that many measures recently exposed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other senior officials had already been adopted at the PCC Congress, promoted by Cuba´s PCC First Secretary, Army General Raúl Castro.

But it has been nearly a decade and everything seems the acceptance is necessary and time is running out despite of hard conditions the country is experiencing, Morales stressed.

The Covid-19 pandemic caught us, but we really had another Covid before, that of the economy, under the tightening of the US blockade to stifle us economically, he pointed out.

In this regard, he exemplified the recent US decision to ban family remittances to Cuba, ‘which really affects the Cuban families and the whole nation as well.’

Morales also stressed the Cuban government must implement a new strategy aimed at defining the 2030 social and economic model, but also some decisions for the prompt currency unification, as well as a wage, pension and price reform.

In his view, Cuba really needs three and four billion dollars a year in foreign investment for its development, a necessity against whose fulfillment the US blockade is working on at full speed.

