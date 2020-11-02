Cuba reports 35 new cases of Covid-19

Cuba confirmed today 35 new cases of Covid-19, of them 30 from the westernmost province of Pinar del Río, health authorities reported.

The rest of the diagnosed patients this Monday are from the territories of Artemisa (one) and Sancti Spíritus (four).

Pinar del Río, the province most recently affected by the pandemic on the island, accumulated in the last three days 112 of the 169 patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported this Monday that the 35 new confirmed patients are Cuban and indigenous; of these, 32 were contacts of other positive cases and three without a specified source of infection.

In addition, one deceased is reported to add 129 in total since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, last March.

The death corresponds to a 78-year-old Cuban citizen from the Sancti Spíritus province.

In order to detect Covid-19, 8,192 samples were studied in all the molecular biology laboratories of the country, with which Cuba reaches 858,131 real-time PCR carried out in almost eight months of the pandemic on the island.

In the last hours 29 discharges were granted for a total of 6,318 recovered patients, 90.6 percent of all confirmed in Cuba.

Until this November 1, three thousand 746 patients remain admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 844 suspects, two thousand 381 under surveillance and 521 confirmed active.

There are 518 people with stable clinical evolution, while three are in critical condition.

Taken from Prensa Latina