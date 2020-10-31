U.S. funding for subversive activities against Cuba denounced

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) serves as a façade to finance subversive activities against Cuba.

An article by Granma newspaper said that the USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) conceal the Central Intelligence Agency’s actions and function as a channel to finance counterrevolutionary activities.

It quotes the Cuba Money Project portal, created by the American journalist Tracey Eaton, which indicated that the figure destined for subversion programs against the island, since 1990, was more than 261 million dollars.

The text recalls that only since the arrival of Republican Donald Trump to the White House in January 2017, the USAID allocated almost 50 million dollars to efforts to change Cuba’s political system.

It adds that recently the acting administrator of the U.S. agency, John Barsa, joined the counterrevolutionary campaign of the Madrid-based NGO Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos, which receives $250,000 annually from the NED and $127,000 from the USAID.

Similarly, both organizations allocate funds for private media on the island, in «a true dance of millions to try to defeat the Cuban Revolution,» Granma said.

The USAID was created on November 3, 1961, supposedly to collaborate with Latin America’s economic and social development. In fact, its funds finance repression against countries, organizations, movements, or people with leftist or progressive ideas, stressed the article.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Prensa Latina