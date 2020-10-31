Spanish group Iberostar reopens six hotels in Cuban resort of Varadero

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Spanish group Iberostar reopened six hotels in Varadero, Cuba’s leading tourist destination. It is implementing more than 300 safety and hygiene measures to avoid the contagion with the Covid-19.

The chain is hosting Saturday, at the Iberostar Selection Varadero, 150 travel agents, and representatives of tour operators from Germany, who will arrive on a Condor Airlines flight to learn about the protocols that guarantee safe vacations.

On October 15, Cuba reopened Varadero, and Condor’s flight will be the first from Germany after the temporary closure of the island due to the pandemic.

The hotel group’s objective is to show the agents the hygiene and safety measures at all times: in the plane, at the destination, and in the hotels.

«We are delighted to reopen hotels in a destination as important as Cuba, where our chain has been operating for almost 30 years. We have worked for months to reach this point, and our How We Care program has already been a success story in other destinations where we operate,» said Miguel Fluxá, president of the Iberostar group.

He added that «we are moving forward with a firm step in the new scenario, strengthening customers’ confidence and consolidating a model of Tourism increasingly responsible.

We are happy to contribute to this destination’s reopening with the local authorities and key partners for us as Condor. Together, we have the infrastructure, experience, and talent necessary to guarantee safe vacations in Cuba.

Iberostar manages some twenty hotels in the Cuban archipelago, with more than 6,000 rooms in Havana, Varadero, Cayo Santa María, Cayo Coco and Cayo Guillermo, Holguín, and Trinidad. In the next few years, it will add three more hotels in Trinidad and Cayo Cruz.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Prensa Latina