US lies about ban on family remittances to Cuba, Fincimex denounces

The United States lies in its attempts to justify the obstacles in order to send family remittances to Cuba through the Western Union company, Cuba´s Fincimex financial company denounced today.

On Twitter, Fincimex affirmed that Washington wants to believe that family remittances would not be interrupted whether Cuba accepted the US government imposition to establish a payment network different from the current one.

‘They lie,’ says the statement, and explained that for over 20 years Fincimex has been invested in equipment, premises, staff training, and communications infrastructure in order to achieve a payment network capable of sustaining high operational level of international companies.

Fincimex also reported the 407 Western Union offices across the country use Internet for their connectivity with the US company and operate based on levels of technological integration and strong logistics processes at the national level.

None of this is achieved in 30 days, a term unilaterally set by the US government for the entry into force of the new regulations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the statement said.

