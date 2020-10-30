Journals disclose Cuban contributions to fight against Covid-19

Photo: Prensa Latiina

Scientific journals are currently disclosing Cuban contributions to fight against Covid-19 because of Cuba’s medicine prestige worldwide.

Cuban researchers shared on social networks an article published in the Gerontology Journal about the experience of using the monoclonal antibody Anti-CD6 (Itolizumab) in elderly Covid-19 patients in their country.

The article refers to the results of a study that combined the timely use of Itolizumab with other antiviral and anticoagulant therapies to reduce the worsening of Covid-19 disease and mortality.

‘The humanized Itolizumab antibody emerges as a therapeutic alternative for Covid-19 patients and suggests its likely use in others with cytokine release syndrome due to other pathologies,’ the text indicates.

It is an innovative product of Cuban Biotechnology, which according to experts allowed reducing the number of patients with evolution to critical stages.

Among those who benefit from this treatment, the elderly with multiple comorbidities stand out, who are particularly susceptible to adverse clinical results in the course of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Taken from Prensa Latina