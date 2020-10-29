Cuban president congrats Omara Portuondo on her 90th birthday

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated renowned Cuban singer Omara Portuondo on Thursday on occasion of her 90th birthday.

‘Congratulations Omara, Cuban diva, unique singer, exceptional person whom we admire and love from the deepest feelings and emotions of Cuban identity. Happy birthday!,’ Diaz-Canel posted on his Twitter account.

Portuondo is one of the most successful and loved singers in Cuba. She started her career by late 40s of the 20th century, although she gained fame when she was a founding member of popular Las D’Aida quartet, along with her sister Haydee, Elena Burke and Moraima Secada.

Her discography includes about 30 albums, she has collaborated with many important Cuban musicians and renowned figures worldwide during her long career, and she has been part of the Buena Vista Social Club project since 1997.

Portuondo was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts in Spain, while the Latin Recording Academy granted her the Latin Grammy Music Excellence Award, a distinction that recognizes her artistic career.

Taken from Prensa Latina