Cuba denounces inmigration policy of the United States

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the United States’ zero-tolerance immigration policy, which separated thousands of children from their parents in recent years.

Cuba’s head of diplomacy tweeted stating: The same government that demands democracy and uses Human Rights to coerce others attacks immigrants and violates the principles and values it claims to defend.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), thousands of families were separated in 2018 as a result of the policies of the current US administration, and the parents of 545 children have not been found so far.

As per a report filed in court by the ACLU and the United States Department of Justice, around two-thirds of parents were deported to their home countries, and the Covid-19 pandemic has further delayd the search and possibility of reunification.

President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy against immigration was announced in April 2018, but it was later revealed that that administration began implementing it a year earlier as part of a pilot plan.

Taken from Prensa Latina