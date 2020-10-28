Cuba approves clinical trial for Soberana 02 vaccine against Covid-19

Photo: Internet

Cuba’s Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) certified the phase I clinical trial for the vaccine candidate against Covid-19, Soberana 02, the Finlay Institute released on Tuesday.

‘We are pleased to inform that Cecmed approved the phase I clinical trial of the vaccine candidate Soberana 02, a mixed vaccine platform with backgrounds at the Finlay Institute, tweeted the institution specialized in the creation of vaccines.

‘A know-how distinguishes us in the field of #preventive vaccines,’ the message adds.

Recently, the director of the Finlay Institute, Vicente Verez, affirmed in an interview with the Granma newspaper that Soberana 02 is an innovative drug, as it has no precedents among all those developed to fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

As explained by the expert on that occasion, the novelty of this new candidate consists of being a mixed vaccine, in which the virus antigen, the receptor-binding domain (RBD), is chemically linked to the tetanus toxoid.

‘We hope that the immunity of Soberana 02 reaches the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract to prevent the entry of the virus, and it will be the vaccine candidate that we will propose to apply in the pediatric population,’ Verez stressed.

Taken from Prensa Latina