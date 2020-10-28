Air Transat Canadian airline to resume its operations to Cuba

Photo: Prensa Latina

The Air Transat Canadian airline will resume its operations to Cuba on November 3 starting with the Holguin destination, eastern province of Cuba, according to local websites.

On the Transat tour operator website, travelers can already make reservations for flights, which will be weekly and departing from Montreal and Toronto.

For the 2020-2021 winter season, the company plans to add Varadero and Cayo Coco destinations.

Several Canadian airlines already make trips to Cuba, which they point to as a safe destination for meeting strict sanitary protocols in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of those flights have as their final destination the Jardines del Rey tourist pole, in the north center of Cuba.

Since July 1, the Cuban authorities opened some spaces to international tourism under strict security protocols and they announced on September 4 the beginning of the arrival of Canadian tourists, the main source market to the country.

Taken from Prensa Latina