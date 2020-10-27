Preserving life is priority in fight against Covid-19, Cuban PM asserts

Foto: Prensa Latina

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s top-priority in the Covid-19 pandemic is to preserve people´s lives.

Manuel Marrero, during a virtual meeting with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, explained to the National Assembly of People’s Power deputies the government plan to fight the pandemic.

During the meeting, Manuel Marrero stated Cuba adapted its work strategy based on acquired knowledge, experiences, scientists´ views and other elements, but the human being has always been our top-priority.

The three key objectives of the updated plan are to start the new normality gradually and asymmetrically, to mitigate the economic impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of US blockade, as well as to develop capacities to fight possible epidemiological events that might arise.

Manuel Marrero stressed Cuba is going through the new normality. It has three provinces under Limited Autochthonous Transmission phase: Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila and Pinar del Río; and Havana is under Recovery Phase-3.

Taken from Prensa Latina