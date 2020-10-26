President of Cuba participates in Parliament’s working session

Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, participates today in the working session of Parliament, dedicated to analyzing four bills that will be submitted for approval on October 28.

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, began the session of the legislative proposals, which is carried out virtually due to the hygienic measures required by Covid-19.

Legislators will be aware of the changes made to the proposals for the Foreign Service Law, the Law on organization and operation of the Council of Ministers, the Law on the revocation of those elected to the organs of People’s Power, and the Law on the President and Vice President of the Republic.

As recently explained by deputy José Luis Toledo, president of the Assembly’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, the transformations respond to the suggestions made by parliamentarians during the study session held on October 20.

The criteria received from citizens through the digital channels enabled for this were also taken into account, Toledo said on the television program Mesa Redonda.

The work of this Monday can bring new modifications to the normative bodies, which are aimed to strengthen the institutional organization of the State and its correspondence with the current Constitution.

