Eclac holds 38th session amid pandemic

With the analysis of sustainable development priorities and a balance of its work in the last two years, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) begins its 38th session on Monday.

This ECLAC’s major biennial meeting is held for the first time virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will last until Wednesday, October 28.

During its sessions, representatives of ECLAC’s 46 member countries and 14 associate members will debate policies and proposals for a recovery of the economy of the Latin American and Caribbean nations, with growth, equality and sustainability, in the post-pandemic stage. Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, the country that will receive ECLAC’s presidency pro tempore which Cuba held until today, will address the opening ceremony of the forum, in which Head of State Miguel Diaz-Canel will also speak.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena, Secretary General of the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development Angel Gurria, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, will also address the virtual meeting.

This time, ECLAC will present the region’s countries with a proposal for recovery and development oriented towards an inclusive welfare State, and the productive transformation associated with environmental sustainability, which would strengthen equality and democracy.

This proposal is included in the document entitled ‘Building a New Future. Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability,’ which will be unveiled by Barcena on Tuesday, October 27.

ECLAC will also present its report with the work done in the last two years and participants will define the mandates that will guide its work in the 2020-2021 stage.

A dialogue on the post-Covid-19 economic emergency will take place among foreign ministers and other senior authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The session will also bring together researchers and members of civil society, academics and officials from nearly 30 intergovernmental, specialized and United Nations System entities.

During its presidency, started in 2018, Cuba paid special attention on progress made in implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the development priority in the Caribbean nations and the strengthening of the South-South cooperation.

Since early 2020, Cuba’s work had to face an unprecedented situation due to the spread of Covid-19 globally, and as a result of this, the island has provided contributions and studies led by the Eclac Secretariat on the economic and social effects of the pandemic.

