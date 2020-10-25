Cuba’s President advocates a fair and equitable international order

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed again on Sunday the UN importance as a promoter of a fair, democratic and equitable international order.

On his Twitter account, the president also called for a multilateral body that boosts sustainable development.

‘The UN, following the principles that originated it, must encourage, for the sake of present and future generations, a fair, democratic and equitable international order that responds to the demands of peace, sustainable development and justice of all the peoples of the world,’ Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Recently, the head of State defended strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law on the 75th anniversary of that entity.

The president reiterated Cuba’s commitment to multilateralism in the face of the pressing challenges imposed by the complex world scenario.

Diaz-Canel urged to more practical actions to banish conflicts and the arms race, unconventional wars, acts of aggression and unilateral coercive measures from the planet.

In a letter sent to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the president ratified that Cuba will continue defending peace, International Law and fair causes, as well as denouncing threats to the survival of the human beings as species.

