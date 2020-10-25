Cuban pianist pays tribute to Argentinean composer in new album

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuban pianist Marcos Madrigal announced the premiere of his new album, in which he pays a tribute to Argentine composer Carlos Guastavino.

Entitled ‘Carlos Guastavino, Piano Music’ and published under the Dutch Piano Classics label, the CD will be released on November 1, and contains a dozen songs from the repertoire of the Argentinean musician (1912-2000).

The songs included in the new CD are part of Argentinean culture and folklore music, such as Diez Cantilenas Argentinas (1950), Diez Cantos Populares (1974); a piano version of El Sampedrino (1992), and Bailecito (1940).

The Cuban pianist has been closely related to Gustavino’s work, as the 23-track album, entitled ‘Guastavino Song Cycles,’ shows.

The CD, which features Italian soprano Letizia Calandrawas, was released recently.

Taken from Prensa Latina