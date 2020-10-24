Prime Minister congratulates Cuban television on 70th anniversary

Foto: Internet

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated national television on its 70th anniversary on Saturday.

On his Twitter account, the head of Government noted the public, cultural and educational nature of that media.

‘Our television is Cuba, history, people, Revolution. Congratulations to all its makers and thanks for their commitment, effort and creativity,’ he twitted.

Union Radio TV (Channel 4) was officially inaugurated on October 24, 1950, and it started broadcasting uninterruptedly for more than eight hours a day in Havana.

A year later, CMQ Television’s Channel 6 was inaugurated to broadcast regularly, so Cuba, along with Brazil and Mexico, is a pioneer of television in Latin America and the Caribbean.

After the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959, Cuban television acquired a public and educational nature under the guidance of the Cuban Radio and Television Institute.

Several Cuban communication and news media, including Prensa Latina, have sent congratulatory messages on this anniversary.

Taken from Prensa Latina