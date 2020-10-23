Minister of economy alert labor separation to the center of Cuba

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil called here today to incorporate more workers into employment, when more than 34,000 in this territory are unemployed and 82,000 people of working age remain in home task.

The Minister of Economy and Planning also indicated that in the central province of Villa Clara, 24 percent of people of working age remain disconnected from work.

The statistics were released during his speech in the summary of the government visit to this territory, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the third of its kind and which ends this Friday.

‘Work has to be an incentive to increase goods and services and satisfy people’s needs,’ said Gil.

He also called for the promotion of teleworking and increasing the exports of the state company, as well as competing and inserting itself in the placement of its goods and services in the Mariel Zone, in Cuba.

The headline said that the monetary unification that the country is proposing will contribute, among other issues, to encourage work that creates wealth.

Gil said that the fulfillment of production plans is still low and he called to adjust to the budget, since the entities cannot exceed their expenses at the expense of the State.

Taken from Prensa Latina