Cuba denounces human rights violations due to US blockade

Photo: Prensa Latina

The US blockade against Cuba violates human rights and international law, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Thursday in this capital.

During a press conference to denounce the impact of that hostile policy on the island and the world during the last year, the Foreign Minister stated that Washington violates trade and navigation rules and lacks any moral justification.

Rodriguez said the U.S. government increased its cruelty to cause additional suffering to the Cubans. It affects, he said, the process of updating the socio-economic model in Cuba.

Not a week goes by without some additional new measure being dictated in Washington against Cuba and its population, he added.

The blockade is applied in an extraterritorial way against the sovereignty of third states, companies and citizens of other countries, he stressed.

In this sense, he predicted that the international community will again express its overwhelming rejection of such policy, when Cuba presents the damage report that will accompany a proposal for a resolution to the UN General Assembly in May 2021.

He said that in that body the United States has been isolated and evidenced its contempt to civilized relations among nations and to multilateralism.

During the presentation of the report, Bruno Rodriguez informed that last year Cuba suffered losses of more than five billion dollars due to the effects of the blockade, which was intensified during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taken from Prensa Latina