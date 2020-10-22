Cuban residents in Czech Rep reject blockade against the island

The Association of Cuban Residents in the Czech Republic repudiated on Thursday the US blockade against their country and the tightening of that policy by the current White House administration.

The Association’s president Osvaldo Rodriguez told Prensa Latina that this will be one of the messages during the virtual meeting of Cuban residents in Europe, scheduled for Saturday, October 24.

Our message in the forum will be to reject the blockade, the harassment US President Donald Trump has on the island, and support the request to grant the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades, he stressed.

Rodriguez described this recognition to the Cuban health professionals as deserved. They have been working in around 40 countries to help fighting Covid-19.

Regarding the Saturday meeting, in which dozens of associations are expected to participate, he considered very important to maintain exchanges of experiences and coordination of initiatives in favor of the island among the Cuban residents in Europe.

Taken from Prensa Latina