Syria strengthens economic cooperation with Cuba

Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil ratified his willingness to work to promote trade exchange and economic cooperation with Cuba.

Despite the geographical distance between our two countries, there is a strong mutual will to increase trade, as Cuba has products of interest for the Syrian market and vice versa, the Syrian minister said during his meeting with Cuban Ambassador Miguel Porto.

Al-Khalil described the import of Cuban medicines as beneficial due to their good quality and their excellent reputation in the Syrian market and globally.

In turn, the Cuban ambassador stressed the importance to raise the economic relations due to the excellent political ties.

During the meeting, issues related to ways to overcome difficulties resulting from the economic and commercial blockade imposed on the two countries were discussed.

Taken from Prensa Latina