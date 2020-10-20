Activists in Greece support Cuba, condemn US blockade

Photo: Prensa Latina

Solidarity activists with Cuba in Larissa, Greece, reiterated their solidarity with that Caribbean country and its revolution, and condemned the blockade imposed by the United States six decades ago.

The event was held on Monday evening at a local theater-hall, 216 kilometers northwest of Athens, and took place under the theme ‘Cuba: The revolution in the people’s health and its international dimension’, convened by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE, in Greek language).

Eliseos Venegas, head in KKE’s International Relations department, and Cuban Ambassador to Greece Zelmys Maria Dominguez Cortina spoke on the achievements of the Cuban health during 60 years of revolution and its advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences.

Special emphasis was given to the work done by the Cuban doctors beyond its borders and the Greek initiative to request the Nobel Peace Prize for its Henry Reeve internationalist contingent.

Jose Oriol Marrero Martinez, Counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Greece, leaders and activists of the KKE in Larisa, and friends of the Caribbean nation were present in that largest city and capital of Thessaly region.

Taken from Prensa Latina