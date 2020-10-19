President of Cuba expresses condolences for death of athlete

Photo: Prensa Latina

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, expressed his condolences for the death of the prominent former basketball player Tomas Herrera, who won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

In his Twitter account, the president conveyed his condolences to the athlete’s family and friends, as well as to the Cuban sports community.

Herrera died on Sunday at the age of 69, according to the digital publication Jit, a site of the Cuban National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder).

His sports career led him, as a member of the Cuban team, to obtain gold medals in Pan-American and Central American Games (Caracas 1983 and Santo Domingo 1974 and Havana 1982, respectively).

He also participated in the Olympics in Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980.

Different personalities from Cuba’s athletics expressed their condolences and praised the virtues of Herrera, a man of proven quality in his active stage and a faithful defender of former athletes from his position as president of the National Athletes Attention Commission (2002-2020).

The head of the Cuban Olympics Committee, Roberto Leon Richards, wrote on Twitter that the passion that characterized Herrera on the competition stages was his hallmark in all the tasks he undertook for his country.

