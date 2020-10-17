Networks will reject US blockade against Cuba worldwide

Photo: Prensa Latina

Solidarity activists from all latitudes will condemn today the United States blockade against Cuba on social media.

From 9:00 (Cuban time) the first of two forums will take place, in which people linked to art, from Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania will participate.

The meeting can be followed through Facebook platforms and the YouTube channel ‘Always with Cuba’, under the tags #SolidaridadVsBloqueo, #CubaEsCultura and #LaTierraDeMisAmores.

Internet users will repudiate the harassment of Cuban artists who defend the Revolution, and will discuss solidarity in the confrontation with the United States’ campaign against Cuba’s international health collaboration.

According to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Germany will also launch the UnblockCuba2020 campaign from Berlin at 1:00 p.m. (Cuban time), which will have simultaneous translation into Spanish.

Members of the Italy-Cuba Friendship Association and of the United Kingdom’s solidarity campaign with Cuba, as well as the Cuban ambassador to Germany, Ramón Ignacio Ripoll, will also participate in the virtual meeting.

This event can be followed through the address www.jungeddelt.de/leseddoche

Taken from Prensa Latina