Cuba reports 52 new cases of Covid-19, one deceased and 51 discharges

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today the detection of 52 new cases with Covid-19 on the island, one deceased the day before and 51 medical discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological report, with the 52 confirmed until midnight this Friday, the Caribbean country reaches a total of 6,170 diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

The reported death corresponds to a 53-year-old Cuban citizen residing in the Sancti Spíritus province and who had a personal pathological history such as high blood pressure and obesity. With this death, the island reaches 125 deaths in total since the month of March.

On the other hand, with the 51 discharges granted this Friday. The recovered patients accumulate 5,753 in Cuba, a 93.2 percent of all those diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Minsap report states that, for the detection of the 52 new cases, seven thousand 85 samples were analyzed in all the molecular biology laboratories of the country and the island adds 735 thousand 511 real-time PCR carried out in more than seven months of presence of the coronavirus in national territory.

The 52 diagnosed cases are Cuban and autochthonous, of them, 50 were confirmed contacts of others and two remain without a specified source of infection, the document states.

Furthermore, 37 of all the positives were asymptomatic at the time of real-time PCR.

The new confirmed belong to the provinces of Pinar del Río (1), Havana (22) and Sancti Spíritus (29).

At the close of the day of this October 16, in Cuba, 2,247 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 672 suspects, 1,285 and 290 confirmed under surveillance.

Of the 290 active, 282 have a stable clinical course, while three patients are in critical condition and five are seriously ill.

