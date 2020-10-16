Cuban prime minister learns about alternatives in food production in Santiago de Cuba

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero in Santiago de Cuba. Photo: María Antonia Medina Téllez

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero learned about the alternatives in food production in Santiago de Cuba in order to sustain production in the face of the world crisis by the COVID-19.

During the tour of facilities in rural areas and of the Turquino Plan, created for this purpose in parallel with the fight against the new coronavirus, Marrero warned of the need to continue seeking more options from the localities to contribute to the food sovereignty to which the country aspires.

At the end of the tour, as part of the government visit to this province, he met with the members of the Council of the Administration of Segundo Frente and specified to strictly comply with the hygienic-sanitary measures, masks and physical distancing whose infraction he noticed while passing through the main streets of this mountain range, where he was greeted by the inhabitants.

In the Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) of Tumba Siete, Marrero recognized the effort in the completion and putting into production of a house for covering various crops in just five months and which today harvests vegetables for this mountainous area and the city of Santiago.

When he exchanged with the workers and bosses, he became interested in the salary and knew that they hoped to increase the harvest so that this income would be greater, at the same time that he investigated the working conditions and verified the good condition of the dining room, kitchen and quality of the food.

He recommended encouraging a culture among its inhabitants of self-consumption based on their own production and help, for example, with breeding and other species so that they do not have to wait for resources from the cities.

Gabriel Sánchez, director of the Sierra Cristal agroforestry company, argued that several projects and objectives had been achieved in his area and showed the good yam and donkey banana plantations planted in the spring campaign.

In the hotel Segundo Frente, belonging to the Cubanacán Group and dedicated to nature tourism, he spoke with the workers and toured the installation to warn that it deserves to be active at all times, given its importance for the development of the tourist industry.

The ornamentation and gardening in a natural environment of flora and fauna deserve more initiatives so that the designs for the inauguration of the Hotel will last, at the same time that he recommended consolidating the star plans that have an impact on the social and economic base of these mountains.

