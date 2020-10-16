Cuban president pays tribute to Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid tribute on Friday to the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, in front of the monolith that guards his remains in the Santa Ifigenia Heritage Cemetery in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

On his official Twitter account, the president wrote «El homenaje de siempre» — wtih the tags #FidelVive and #FidelPorSiempre.

Before that, the head of state also recognized the work of that province in the context of the governmental visit to that area to check on programs and investments. Díaz-Canel pointed out that they appreciated new experiences and achievements. «Congratulations, Santiago; and our recognition.»

The Cuban president arrived yesterday to the province to learn of the advance of investments in the new cement plant and the mixed company Elf Gas Cuba S.A.

He also talked with agricultural producers of the area and workers of the Provincial Center of Toxicology and Biomedicine, whose laboratory of molecular biology analyses samples for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

As part of the tour, he arrived at the new premises for the Provincial Historical Archive and at the University of Oriente, which recently celebrated its 73rd anniversary.

In declarations to the press, the president described as exemplary the confrontation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago de Cuba and noted that the area is tenaciously promoting the economic strategy for recovery.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba