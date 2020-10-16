Cuba reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health has reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 at the close of Thursday, for a total of 6,118 diagnosed since March.

Over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Thursday night — unfortunately one patient died from the coronavirus. A total of 124 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba since the beginning of the pandemic seven months ago.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, held his first weekly press conference and offered a review of the past week’s situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic on the island. Since March, the Cuban medical expert held daily briefings, but is now holding a news conference once-a-week, on Fridays.



Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba