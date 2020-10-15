Cuba: 27 new Covid-19 cases, 25 recoveries and no deaths

Cuba’s Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases after carrying out 7,775 PCR tests, as part of a strategy to increasingly detect infections.

In its daily report to update on the country’s epidemiological situation, the sanitary entity specifies that the accumulated figure of positives amounts to 6,062 since the beginning of the disease in the country last March 11.

The report also details that 720,834 tests have been accumulated for the detection of the disease.

When offering precisions on the new cases, the report indicated that all those identified are Cubans, contacts of confirmed cases, and 15 of them were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, that is, 55.5%.

In the last hours, the central province of Sancti Spiritus has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases (23), while Ciego de Avila and Havana have reported two cases each.

Due to the disease, no person died in the last hours, so the death toll remains at 123. Meanwhile, 25 patients were recovered and discharged from hospital, for an accumulated of 5,678 recoveries (93.7%), two patients are in critical conditions and five in serious conditions.

