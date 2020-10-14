Cuba’s apicultural company to export organic honey

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuba’s Apicultural Company of Sancti Spiritus central province is currently committed to increasing the export lines with the production of organic honey, highly valued in the world market.

According to specialists, the territory is working in an integral way to recover and go up the productive capacity of beekeeping and honey, with the certification of queen bees for ecological and traditional apiaries.

Over 500 hives are documented in the mountains of the Escambray, favored by the abundance in flowering throughout the year.

Nelson Lujan, the company’s director, confirmed that progress is being made in the collection of organic honey; experts have obtained over 30 tons of organic honey in the Pitajones area, Trinidad since 2019.

The organic honey, Lujan said, is achieved from blooming fields certified with the protocols on bees, the natural environment, honey and wax, based on healthy procedures with the environment.

Along with it, the company seeks to grow the production of traditional apiaries with the change of queens that are obtained in the six genetic centers of the province.

