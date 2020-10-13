Virtual forum will reinforce fight against US blockade of Cuba

Photo: Prensa Latina

The condemnation of the blockade by the United States and its aggressions from social networks will mark on October 24 a virtual meeting of Cubans living in Europe to support the island.

This is how Ana Katherine Martínez, a participant in the event and a member of the Cuba Va Paris association, declared today to the Prensa Latina agency, who called the forum a necessity, which they formally convened with a video released on platforms such as YouTube, material that advanced positions in defense of the largest of the Antilles and highlighted its rich culture.

‘This virtual meeting on October 24 is a need for Cubans living in Europe who are patriots, revolutionaries and support the social project of our country,’ he stressed.

Martínez described the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States as genocidal, a policy intensified by the administration of President Donald Trump with the aim of breaking the country.

They want to surrender the Cuban people due to hunger and disease, something that they have not been able to, nor will they be able to achieve, he said.

According to Martínez, the October 24 meeting will also allow strategies for the battle to be drawn on social networks, a scenario used to attack Cuba, and on this occasion the participation of more than 40 associations of Cubans residing in Europe is expected, he explained.

We are in some way heirs of those Cuban cigar makers who in Tampa helped José Martí in the preparations for the war of independence more than 120 years ago; I cannot speak on behalf of others, but I know that this is the feeling of many of my compatriots who live in another geography with our hearts in Cuba, he said.

For its part, the Association of Cuban Residents in Turkey confirmed today its participation in the virtual forum in support of the Caribbean nation and its fight against the blockade imposed by the United States for almost six decades.

Through a statement, the leadership of the Istanbul-based Association highlighted the importance of this meeting, which it considers an opportunity to denounce the US aggressions against the Greater Antilles.

Once again we will raise our voices to demand an end to the aggressive policy of the United States that affects the Cubans who live on our beloved Island and hinders relations with our families and friends, the text states.

With our participation in the forum we will show that together we can contribute to the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington, he adds.

Taken from Prensa Latina