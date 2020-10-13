Cuba proves efficacy of recombinant human interferon alpha 2b

Photo: Prensa Latina

The Medical and Surgical Research Center and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, both in Havana, proved the efficacy and safety of Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B, a drug currently used in Cuba as a prophylaxis to fight Covid-19.

The nasal spray Interferon is administrated to patients on a hemodialysis program, and its results were published in the Journal of Renal Endocrinology.

Prior to its use, those patients underwent clinical and radiological evaluations, and hematology and blood chemistry studies.

Daily contact was also made with each patient in the study to inquire about the occurrence of adverse events or symptoms of the disease.

All patients tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and for antibody studies, 45 days after the study started.

According to the source, the use of Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B administrated to those patients had an adequate safety profile and none were infected with the novel coronavirus during the surveillance period.

