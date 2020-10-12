Cuban residents in Europe to condemn US blockade at virtual forum

Photo: Prensa Latina

The condemnation of the United States blockade and aggressions on social networks will mark a virtual meeting of Cuban residents in Europe to support the Caribbean island on October 24, participant Ana Katherine Martinez said on Monday.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the member of the Cuba Va Paris described the forum as the need. The meeting was called formally on Saturday in a video posted on YouTube.

‘This virtual meeting on October 24 is a need of Cuban residents in Europe who are patriots, revolutionaries and supporters of the social project in our country,’ she underlined.

Martinez said that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade is genocidal and a policy tightened by the administration of President Donald Trump in order to bend Cuba.

They want to make the Cuban people surrender due to hunger and diseases, something that they have failed to do, and will not achieve ever, she added.

According to Martinez, the meeting on October 24 will also allow designing the strategies for the battle on social networks, the scenario used to attack Cuba.

The forum will also be a platform to repeat the demand for the return of the territory illegally occupied by the United States in the Guantanamo naval base, and to coordinate material solidarity with Cuba.

The Cuba Va Paris member explained to Prensa Latina that the virtual meeting responds to a scenario imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the impossibility of holding these kinds of events face to face.

We expect the participation of more than 40 associations of Cuban residents in Europe, she noted.

