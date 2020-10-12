Belgians to promote campaign for Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors

Belgian citizens plan to promote actions in the coming months to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades, Cubanismo.be association president Isabelle Vanbrabant announced on Monday.

Vanbrabant told Prensa Latina that among the initiatives is to promote in Belgium the official nominations for the award, to recognize the solidarity shown by the Cuban health professionals who traveled to dozens of countries to help fighting Covid-19.

The intention is to maintain this campaign until late January 2021, when the deadline to formalize the candidacies for the 2021 prize expires, she said.

Vanbrabant highlighted recent activities the association has been conducted to support for the request turned into a global campaign, such as the launch of a new call on Friday to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades, founded in 2005 to assist other peoples hit by natural disasters or epidemics.

We screened a video by renowned actor and director of flamenco TV series and programs Jonas Geirnaert, in which Italia’s Crema mayor Stefania Bonaldi also speaks, Vanbrabant said.

Geirnaert highlights the fact that a small country such as Cuba unconditionally sends health professionals to other countries, in proof of its greatness in terms of solidarity. Bonaldi appreciates the help provided by Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades in Italy, at a time when Covid-19 was hitting the northern municipality she manages with force.

Taken from Prensa Latina