Cuba reports 30 Covid-19 cases, totaling 5.978

Cuba has reported 30 covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, so the total number of patients is 5,978 since the first patients were detected seven month ago, local health authorities said on Sunday.

The information was provided at a press conference by Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, who updated the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba.

He noted that 6,725 samples were tested on Saturday in several molecular biology labs throughout the country, totaling 691.743 PCR tests so far, and 0.86% of them have been positive.

The expert informed that no one died of Covid-19 on Saturday, so Cuba’s death toll remains at 123 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Of the total number of contagions on Saturday, 17 are women and 13 are men. He added that 19 cases were asymptomatic, while 19 patients were contacts of confirmed cases.

Of 5,978 Covid-19 patients, 313 are still in hospitals.

Dr. Duran added that 100 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, so the total number of cured patients is 5,540. He also reported one critical patient and four in a serious state of health.

Taken from Prensa Latina