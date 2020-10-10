Cuba’s President congratulates WFP for Nobel Peace Prize

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated on Friday the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) for gaining the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

On Twitter, the head of State expressed gratitude to that body for its exemplary cooperation with the country for decades.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to WFP on Friday for its efforts to fight against hunger and prevent it from becoming a war weapon, and its contributions to achieving peace in areas affected by conflicts.

According to the website nobelprize.org, WFP distributes food to refugees and people displaced by wars, and supports development projects.

From 1901 to 2019, the Nobel Peace Prize has already been awarded 100 times to 134 personalities and organizations, including 107 people with relevant backgrounds and 27 entities.

Taken from Prensa Latina