Cuba commemorates beginning of its emancipation process 152 years ago

Photo: Taken from Internet

Cuba is commemorating the armed uprising of October 10th, 1868, which signalled the beginning of the independence process in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina, the president of the Institute of History of Cuba, Yoel Cordovi, commented that this event suggested for the first time that only the armed struggle could resolve the contradictions between Spain and its colony.



Carlos Manuel de Cespedes (1819-1874), who led a group of conspirators from Manzanillo, in the east of the country, made the decision to start the war, set his slaves free and invited them to fight for a free Cuba.

Historical data reflect that the slave population on that date amounted to more than 300,000 men and women, with more than 70 percent of them in the western region.

Cordovi explains that after that at the same time as the uprising on October 10th, others took place as well in the provinces of Camagüey and the Las Villas, in 1868 and 1869, respectively, both in the central-eastern part of the country.

According to the researcher, the experiences learned during the following 10 years influenced in achieving a national conception of war, with the invasion sweeping from east to west in 1895.

Historical research agrees that the Republic founded in 1902 under the consent of Washington crippled the emancipation ideals of the war against Spain.

A succession of submissive Cuban governments committed to the interests of the United States led the people to resume the armed struggle until reaching the revolutionary triumph of 1959.

Taken from Prensa Latina