Eswatini, Cuba celebrate 15 years of medical collaboration

Picture: Prensa Latina

Eswatini and Cuba are celebrating 15 years of the beginning of Cuban medical collaboration with this southern African kingdom.

Cuba’s collaboration with Eswatini in this field, recalls Kenya’s Beatriz Monjes Leyva, head of the island’s brigade of health professionals here, began in 2005, with the arrival of the first 20 doctors in the former Swaziland after the signing of the first cooperation agreement on the subject between the two countries.

Then, for the first time, Eswatini had a neonatologist, as well as an oncologist, pediatricians, general practitioners, a surgeon, a gynecologist and comprehensive general practitioners.

This, he explained to Prensa Latina, was the answer to a request from the current King, His Majesty Mswati III, to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who also offered scholarships for young Swazis to study medicine on the island.

Thus, at present, 18 Swazi students are studying in Cuba in different specialties, while another 25 have already graduated on the island.

On the other hand, Monks Leyva exemplifies, in the first half of 2020 the members of the Brigade carried out more than 50,000 consultations, and saved more than 2,500 lives.

And, despite being located in regional secondary care hospitals, these doctors maintain their outreach to the communities by participating in periodic health fairs on their days off, he details.

Taken from Prensa Latina