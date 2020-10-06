Hurricane Alert Phase in western Cuba

Picture: Prensa Latina

Civil Defense General Staff declared today the cyclonic alert phase for part of western Cuba due to the passage of Hurricane Delta.

Due to its proximity to national territory and the expected effects, it was decided to establish the Cyclonic Alert Phase for Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality.

The rest of the western provinces should keep informed, pay attention to its evolution and future trajectory, the note indicates.

The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology reported there are favorable conditions for the rapid intensification of the meteor, which moves through the seas southwest of Cuba.

In this regard, the Civil Defense General Staff, in its second press note, warned there will be damages due to heavy rains on the Isle of Youth, which will extend to the rest of the western region during the day.

From noon the winds with tropical storm force will affect the Isle of Youth and later will cover the western end of Pinar del Río and the south of Artemisa, the notification points out.

It adds that strong swells will hit the southwestern coast with light floods in the Canarreos archipelago and the Isle of Youth, which can become moderate in the Guanahacabibes peninsula, the western end of Cuba.

The state agencies, social institutions and economic entities in the territories in the Hurricane Alert Phase must appreciate the particular situation and comply with the measures provided for in their respective disaster risk reduction plans.

Such provisions must be accompanied by the actions provided for Covid-19 prevention and control plan.

The population was exhorted to be aware of the Civil Defense indications and the information from the Institute of Meteorology.

Taken from Prensa Latina