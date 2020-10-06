Díaz-Canel condemns United States terrorism against Cuba

Picture: Prensa Latina

President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled today the attack against a Cubana de Aviación aircraft in mid-flight 44 years ago, which he described as a cowardly and cruel act supported by the United States.

In his Twitter account, the Cuban president affirmed that before this event, known as the Crime of Barbados, which cost the lives of 73 people, Cubans cried indignantly, but also ratified their conviction of sovereignty and did not surrender.

The standing Revolution is the worst punishment for the murderers, Díaz-Canel reflected, who placed a link to an article published today by the local newspaper Granma, in which he recalls that the perpetrators of that sabotage died with impunity, awarded, encouraged, and under the protection of the United States.

Cuba commemorates every October 6 the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism, to pay tribute to the more than 3,400 deaths due to the attacks of the United States against the island.

In the last six decades, thousands of acts of sabotage were organized, executed, and financed against the island, as well as economic, military, biological, psychological, diplomatic, media and espionage attacks, attempts to assassinate leaders.

At least 3,478 people died and 2,999 were disabled as a result of Washington’s violent plans against the island.

On April 30, the Cuban embassy in Washington was the scene of a new terrorist act, when the citizen of Cuban origin Alexander Alazo fired more than 30 shots at the diplomatic headquarters.

So far, the United States Government has not publicly condemned that fact.

Taken from Prensa Latina