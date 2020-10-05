10 de Octubre analyzes their epidemic situation

Picture: Marietta Riverí

The epidemic situation of the municipality 10 de Octubre, in Havana City, supply to the commercial net and agricultural markets, as well as the fight against vectors was topics analyzed during the session of the Council of Defense of this Havanan town.

The territory presents in these moments an event opened up in the Popular Council Luyanó and eight focus controls, at the time that they are counted so far and since it began the pandemic 290 positive cases to the COVID-19.

It was also met the advance of the process of certification of clever school centers for restart the educational activities and in the facilities of Health.

Translate by Julio Jimenez