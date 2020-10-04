Iranian television highlights Cuba’s intervention at the UN

Photo: Prensa Latina

Iranian television Press TV today highlighted the speech delivered by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who warned of serious repercussions due to the withdrawal of the United States from commitments related to the nuclear weapons sector.

Rodríguez, said the channel, criticized the abandonment by Washington of the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action (Jcpoa, acronym in English) or nuclear agreement and the Treaty of Short and Intermediate Range Missiles with Russia.

In the opinion of the head of Cuban diplomacy, the US withdrawal will have serious consequences for international stability and security.

Rodríguez’s comments were broadcast by videoconference at the UN General Assembly during the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The United States has the largest amount of these weapons in the world and it is the only one that has used it so far with the atomic bombing on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Cuban diplomat said.

There are about 13,400 nuclear weapons, of which almost 1,800 are operational and another 3,270 deployed, more than half of them belonging to the United States, he denounced.

